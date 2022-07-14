Ghana: 400-Metric Ton Bono Waste Treatment Plant Starts Operating August

Wawasua — Construction work on the Bono Regional waste treatment plant, expected to recycle about 400 metric ton of waste per day in the region is progressing steadily.

The project being undertaken by Zoomlion Company Limited is currently 95 per cent complete and is expected to start operations in August this year barring any last minute hitches.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, ahead of the December 2020 general elections performed the sod-cutting ceremony at Wawasua in the Sunyani West District for construction work to begin.

The project which was to be completed in 2021 had missed several completion dates due to land issues.

Speaking to the Ghanaian Times during a visit to the project site at Wawasua on Friday, Ms Esther Abayeta Asadoo, and the Regional Manager of Zoomlion said work completed on the facility consisted of the composite plant, medical waste plant, administration block changing rooms and the power plant.

She explained further that the machinery for the project including material recovery facility, the mobile sorting and compositing had been installed and was left with tiles work on the medical waste side.

"If everything goes on well, we shall start operation by August this year. Work on the compost site is completed but left with some technical work on the medical waste treatment plant. We have to import the machinery and as we speak they are already in Accra", she assured.

"Operations should have started by December last year but after the President cut the sod the land issue became a problem and we had to settle all that before work begun.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We are also constructing residual land-filled sites because it is not all waste that can be recycled. Waste water and metals among other materials that cannot be recycled will have to be properly disposed off," she added.

According to her, the project was sitting on about 50 acres land where it would recycle 400 tonnes of waste per day.

She added that each machine would separate destructible ones to be used for compost and distributed to farmers, stressing that would ensure that every farmer in the region got organic fertiliser to produce their crops.

According to Ms Asadoo, Sunyani alone generates about 280 metric ton of waste daily, adding that the plant would receive waste from Dormaa, Berekum, Wamfie, among others, other districts.

She disclosed that about 25 land owners had been duly compensated and that the plant was expected to create about 50 direct jobs and over 1000 indirect jobs when actual operations starts.