Ghana: Dr Ganihu Donates 13,000 Euros Items to Jang Health Centre Uwr

Wa — A German-based Ghanaian philanthropist, Dr Abass Ganihu, has donated an ultrasound machine, ventilator and a wheelchair worth €13,000 to the Jang Health Centre in the Nadowli-Kaleo District in the Upper West Region to enhance health care delivery.

The items had brought a sigh of relief to pregnant women who previously had to travel several kilometres from Jang and neighbouring communities on poor roads to Wa to access ultrasound and scan services.

Mr Christopher Mohammed Mosongo who presented the items on behalf of Dr Ganihu said "This is not the first time Dr Ganihu was donating equipment to the facility."

Dr Ganihu is dedicated to ensuring that health facilities in the area have enough logistics and equipment to enhance their operations and to also improve upon the health status of the people," he said.

He called on the management of the facility to take good care of the items donated and maintain it when necessary.

The District Director of Health Services, Madam Phebe Balagumyetime, thanked the donor for the kind gesture and assured them that the machines would be put to good use.

She said the ultrasound machine was one of the important equipment for diagnosing and monitoring pregnant women and their unborn babies

"Women in rural areas across the district often die due to preventable complications during childbirth, as they have no access to ultrasound screenings to detect critical conditions, so this kind gesture would help the women a lot," she said.

Madam Balagumyetime said the machine had come at the right time and would play a critical role in ensuring healthcare delivery in the community.

She appealed to other philanthropists, institutions and NGOs to emulate his example, by supporting health facilities with more modern health equipment to support healthcare delivery.