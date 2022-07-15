Nigeria: There Is No Joy in Comparison - Yemi Alade

Nigerian multiple award-winning singer, Yemi Alade has advised her friends and fans against comparing themselves with other people, especially those they see on social media.

The African star posted a now-viral video on the story of her verified Instagram account in which she said, "The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom."

Fondly called Mama Africa, the singer explained that a person will always feel sad if he or she decides to feel oppressed after viewing different lifestyles of people living luxurious life on Instagram.

She said, "The fear of Instagram is the beginning of wisdom, you will sit down at home, on your Instagram and start to see beautiful people in beautiful places taking pictures in a jacuzzi and then you start wondering ah! Na me worst pass, na me do this, let me tell you something baba if you continue to look at other places, instead of looking into your life and see how far you've come, bros, you will always be sad, you will wake up in the morning and just say I choose sadness, there is no joy in comparison, let's be warned."(sic)

Aside from music, Yemi Alade is also an actor and activist, she rose to fame in 2014 after dropping the hit single 'Johnny'. The music star has also featured with artists worldwide, among which is the multi-award-winning grammy artist, Angelique Kidjo.