Nigeria: I Switch My Style When I'm Depressed - Rema

14 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Oluchi Nwaorgu

Nigerian artiste and Afro-rave sensation Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, says he switches his game when he is depressed.

The Mavin Records signee stated this in a recent intervAiew with Korty EO.

He said whenever the feeling of depression sets in, it means his mindset and entire being is craving for a change as it is no longer comfortable with its current state.

"Depression! There are sometimes you just like... in a week, everything is the same. It's the same routine. It's the same mood. So, that's when you know that there's an ish.

"So, once you get depressed, it means like your skin, soul is not comfortable in that skin, mindset; that mind frame," the Benin-born singer said.

