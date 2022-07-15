Liberia: Senator-Elect, Joseph K. Jallah - My Victory Will Reconcile Lofa County

Lofa County Senator-Elect, Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah has promised to reconcile the people of Lofa. He says he is aware of the level of segregation currently in the county following his election in the June 28, 2022, by-election.

"This victory is for unity; it is a victory for lasting peace and for reconciliation; this will encourage us to stand tall against all evils," he says here after his certification by the National Elections Commission.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the headquarters of NEC in Sinkor, Monrovia, Cllr. Jallah noted that he's aware of difficulties the Commission has gone through just to make sure the election was free, fair, and credible.

He says commissioners at the NEC have demonstrated that they love Liberia more than themselves.

"We will ensure religious tolerance, cultural harmony and peaceful coexistence, this is what this victory will do."

He calls on all contestants from the just-ended polls to work together for the common good of the county, saying "To those who seem to have lost, let me hastily say that Lofa County has not lost; Lofa County shall continue to be the beacon of hope as well as our county for social, economic development."

Senator-elect Jallah also promises to subject himself to the will of democracy especially, for the Lofa and describes the polls as a crash election where all candidates heavily campaigned to win votes from the citizens. Editing by Jonathan Browne