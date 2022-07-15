Liberia: Senator-Elect, Joseph K. Jallah - My Victory Will Reconcile Lofa County

15 July 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

Lofa County Senator-Elect, Cllr. Joseph K. Jallah has promised to reconcile the people of Lofa. He says he is aware of the level of segregation currently in the county following his election in the June 28, 2022, by-election.

"This victory is for unity; it is a victory for lasting peace and for reconciliation; this will encourage us to stand tall against all evils," he says here after his certification by the National Elections Commission.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the headquarters of NEC in Sinkor, Monrovia, Cllr. Jallah noted that he's aware of difficulties the Commission has gone through just to make sure the election was free, fair, and credible.

He says commissioners at the NEC have demonstrated that they love Liberia more than themselves.

"We will ensure religious tolerance, cultural harmony and peaceful coexistence, this is what this victory will do."

He calls on all contestants from the just-ended polls to work together for the common good of the county, saying "To those who seem to have lost, let me hastily say that Lofa County has not lost; Lofa County shall continue to be the beacon of hope as well as our county for social, economic development."

Senator-elect Jallah also promises to subject himself to the will of democracy especially, for the Lofa and describes the polls as a crash election where all candidates heavily campaigned to win votes from the citizens. Editing by Jonathan Browne

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X