Liberia: Moye Warns of Volatile State

Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye has been talking a lot here, explaining to an audience at a university commencement ceremony some of the things he thinks can make marginalized and disadvantaged segments of a society disenchanted.

In a keynote address at the Carver Christian University's 21st Commencement Convocation on 13 July 2022 in the King Gray Community, Moye said when ordinary people lack access to basic social services, the nation must be concerned.

He named the basic social services as quality education and health care, electricity and safe drinking water and dignified employment opportunities.

He suggested that these things are lacking while a few at the top swim in the pool of wealth supposedly drawn from the covers of the state, then the nation must be concerned.

Moye's statement comes at a time lawmakers here are being bashed by the public for receiving another US$30,000 each.

"Under such circumstances, the marginalized and the disadvantaged segments of the population become justifiably disenchanted and the state of affairs of the country becomes volatile and unpredictable," said Senator Moye.

It remains unclear if this alleged money was also distributed among members of the Liberian Senate where Mr. Moye sits.

But ruling party lawmaker, Representative Acarous Gray is reported to have alleged that all lawmakers have received the alleged US$30,000, a claim already challenged by Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

"What matters is not our silence, but the courage to awake and echo our collective voices on behalf of the abandoned, the marginalized and downtrodden," said Moye.

"We must do so in an apologetic way and with a resounding voice knowing that everyone else has much claim to this country as we do," Moye continued.

According to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Education and Public Administration, the collapse of the nation's education system is tantamount to the destruction of said nation.

He said one doesn't necessarily need missiles or heavy artillery to destroy a nation.

He indicated that one only needs to render the education system corrupt, messy and fraudulent to destroy a nation.

"Such education system produces teachers that are inept, patients die at the hands of incompetent doctors and nurses produced by that system," he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Additionally, Moye warned that judges educated in that system hand down unfair and controversial rulings.

He also said infrastructure collapse due to the incompetence of engineers who schooled in such system.

"And sadly, corruption, disorderliness and disregard for human dignity become the order of the day, such as the hallmarks of a destitute and broken education system," he noted.

Senator Moye suggested that if Liberians seek to build a nation and a vibrant society, they must all work together with sincerity and commitment to transform the education system of the country.

The Bong County lawmaker said legislators must enact laws that prioritize standardized practices in the general performances of various actors in the education system.

He challenged the Ministry of Education to ensure the implementation of such laws and regulations, and for university administrators to conduct the affairs of their institutions in a way and manner that uphold standard and best academic practices.

He urged that schools must collect fees only for services they provide, and professors and lecturers must focus on the academic progress and social development of their individual students, and not exchange grades for sex or money.

"All efforts to transform the education system must be concerted and well coordinated with all actors clearly understanding their responsibility and taking the necessary actions," he urged.

"By so doing, you will inch closer to achieving the Sustainable Development Goal #4 which stresses the need for quality equitable education and lifelong learning opportunities for all," Senator Moye said.-Edited by Winston W. Parley