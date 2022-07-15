Liberia: House Wants Floods Situation Addressed - Invites Key Institutions

15 July 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Bridgett Milton

The House of Representatives has invited key institutions in the country to find a way of addressing the continuous flooding in and around Monrovia following the heavy downpour of rain.

The House has invited the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Disaster Management Agency of Liberia and the Ministry of Public Works to appear before full plenary next Tuesday, to explain potential causes of the level of flooding in and around the city and come up with ways to address the problem, including catering to affected residents.

The lawmakers' invite followed a communication from Monserrado County district#16 Representative Dixion Seboe, alerting the plenary that for several years, communities have experienced flooding during the height of the rainy season (June - September).

Representative Seboe noted that the degree of flooding has become so intense in the past two years and that this year is unprecedented.

He said considering the devastation that comes with floods if a national action plan is not designed and implemented, buck of the citizens who live mainly in slums communities would continue to face hardship beyond their capacities.

Several residents of Garza Community in Soul Clinic, Paynesville, Logan Town and St. Paul Bridge are now searching for new dwelling places for the next few months due to flood.

The overflow has overtaken slum communities, leaving several persons displaced, who are now on the move in search of refuge centers after becoming homeless. Editing by Jonathan Browne

