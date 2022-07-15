Liberia: Court Upholds NIC Project Director U.S.$300k Lawsuit

15 July 2022
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By R. Joyclyn Wea

Law "B" has upheld Andrew Anderson, Project Director at the National Investment Commission complaint against Habakkuk Sackor for sleeping with Anderson's wife Larina Anderson, believed to be an employee of the Ministry of Justice.

Anderson on March 14, 2022, instituted a 300,000 United States dollars action of damage for injury to domestic relations against defendant Sackor for interfering with his wife Larina Anderson.

Jurors on July 11, 2022, held him guilty for sleeping with Anderson wife dispute effort to have him disengaged.

A US$150,000.00 was awarded defendant Sackor relative to the action of damage for injury to domestic relation.

Defendant Sackor was held liable on Monday by the trial jurors of Civil Law Court 'B' despite denying the plaintiff's claims in open.

The jurors' unanimous guilty verdict claimed that the evidence adduced in Court by plaintiff's lawyers led by Cllr. Bob Leywhyee was convincing to hold the defendant liable for action of damage for injury to relation.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer, Atty. Kenneh Flomo took exception to the trial jurors and is considering a motion for the trial ahead of Judge Yamie Gbeisay's final judgment as provided by law.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X