Liberia: Court Upholds NIC Project Director U.S.$300k Lawsuit

Law "B" has upheld Andrew Anderson, Project Director at the National Investment Commission complaint against Habakkuk Sackor for sleeping with Anderson's wife Larina Anderson, believed to be an employee of the Ministry of Justice.

Anderson on March 14, 2022, instituted a 300,000 United States dollars action of damage for injury to domestic relations against defendant Sackor for interfering with his wife Larina Anderson.

Jurors on July 11, 2022, held him guilty for sleeping with Anderson wife dispute effort to have him disengaged.

A US$150,000.00 was awarded defendant Sackor relative to the action of damage for injury to domestic relation.

Defendant Sackor was held liable on Monday by the trial jurors of Civil Law Court 'B' despite denying the plaintiff's claims in open.

The jurors' unanimous guilty verdict claimed that the evidence adduced in Court by plaintiff's lawyers led by Cllr. Bob Leywhyee was convincing to hold the defendant liable for action of damage for injury to relation.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer, Atty. Kenneh Flomo took exception to the trial jurors and is considering a motion for the trial ahead of Judge Yamie Gbeisay's final judgment as provided by law.