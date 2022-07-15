Africa: Zambia's Joy and Senegal's Despair On a Dramatic Night in Casablanca

Such is the harsh reality of sport that there unfortunately has to be a winner and a loser.

It took time to determine the winner of the confrontation between Zambia and Senegal in the dramatic TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations quarter final in Casablanca.

Neither the 90 minutes nor the two periods of extra time were enough to determine a winner between the two teams.

In the end it was a suffocating penalty shootout that determined the first semi-finalist of the tournament.

In one last face-off it would be the two majestic goalkeepers in Zambia's Hazel Nali and Senegal's Tenning Sené who would have to stand tall, after the game finished 1-1 after extra time.

Finally, after what seemed an eternity, it was the Copper Queens of Zambia who emerged victorious to progress to the last four of the tournament.

On their knees, gathered in prayer throughout what was ultimately a joyous ordeal, the Zambians emerged as one as they claimed a FIFA Women's World Cup place.

The joy resounded all the way to even the media gallery, as Zambian journalists chant "we are in the World Cup".

And yes after representing the continent in Tokyo at the Olympic Games, Zambia's women will now head for the World Cup to be co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia in 2023.

The Zambian outpouring of joy was in stark contrast to the despair of the crestfallen Senegalese. Sitting for ages on a cooler box at the end of the game, coach Serigne Cissé finally gets up to go and comfort his players, who are dejected as the tears flow.

Disappointed, they forlornly are led by captain Safietou Sagna to acknowledge their supporters who had come in droves to support them, and who had offered the most beautiful atmosphere the Mohammed V complex has known since the beginning of this competition.

The 12th player in the stands did all they could did to push their players on as they thwarted the numerous assaults of the Zambians, but it was not enough.

The Copper Queens will continue their adventure in Morocco. When they boarded the bus to return to their hotel 20 minutes from the stadium, Bruce Mwapé's daughters were greeted by gracious Senegalese fans, displaying very fair play despite their heavy hearts.