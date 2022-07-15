Ghana: TUDEC Supports Needy to Celebrate Eid-UL-Adha

15 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Lawrence Vomafa-Akpalu

Turkish Development Centre (TUDEC), a non-governmental organisation(NGO) has slaughtered and distributed 480 cattle to the needy in four regions in the country during this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebrations.

The presentation was done in collaboration with Time to Help, EV, a German-based non-governmental organisation(NGO).

The President of TUDEC,Mr Cater Tepeli, said the gesture was to exhibit the tenets of Islamic duties of self-sacrifice and fellow feeling.

He indicated that the Eid-ul-Adha celebrations was about self-sacrifice and showing appreciation to others hence the gesture to support the less privilege in society to feel being part of the festival.

MrTepeli stated that the gesture was to put smiles on the faces of Muslims and non-Muslims to ensure that those who could not afford would feel being part of the celebrations "during Eid-ul-Adha Muslims across the globe are expected to show compassion and good neighbourliness by slaughtering of animals and sharing with all and sundry to ensure that those who do not get at least something to smile home about at least once in a year.

The NGO, he explained is well known for its yearly act of humanitarianism and urged Muslims to reach out to the less privilege in society to feel being part of celebrations.

Mr Tepeli stated that the NGO would continue to build on the principle of love, tolerance and peaceful co-existence towards ensuring the total socio-economic development of the country.

