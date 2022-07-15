Ghana: Freddie Blay Touts Achievement As NPP Nat'l Chairman

Freddie Blay, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has touted his achievements and insisted that he did his best for the party while serving as National Chairman which transformed the party during his tenure.

He stated that he would be leaving the leadership of the NPP with his head held high and appreciated the way people interacted with him with some supporting him while others criticised him which made him look better and encouraged to do more for the party and the government.

"I appreciate the way people have interacted with me, some have supported and assisted me and of course, others have criticised me to make me look better, encouraged to do more to transform the fortunes of the party and the government and sometimes a little bad since such comments can discourage you but did not," Mr Blay noted.

Among the notable contenders seeking to replace Mr Blay as the national chairman are Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, and Akwasi Osei Adjei.

Mr Blay indicated that he would be proud to be referred to as former national chairman of the NPP and history would be a better judge of what he and other national executives had been able to do for the party and the government which had made the party attractive to the electorates thereby winning the 2016 and 2020 elections.

"Definitely I will be proud to be referred to as a former national chairman of the NPP however, history will be a better judge of what we have been able to do for the party and the government to transform the fortunes of the party to win two successive elections and serving as national chairman from 2015 to 2022, helped the NPP win the 2016 and 2020 elections.

"I will not be seeking re-election at the national delegates' conference slated for July 15 to 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium," Mr Blay said.