Ghana: Some NPP Aspirants Express Optimism in Emerging Victorious in Tomorrow's Election

Heading towards the annual National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Executive aspirants have expressed optimism in emerging victorious at the conference slated from July 15 to 17, 2022.

It will elect new national executives for the positions of Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, Organiser, Women's Organiser, Youth Organiser, Treasurer and Nasara Coordinator will enhance the party's chances of breaking eight years of political party rule.

Speaking to some of the aspirants on their expectations for the conference, the Ghanaian Times gathered that they are optimistic and confident in emerging victorious to lead the party for the next four years.

The General Secretary aspirant, John Boadu expressed confidence in retaining his position and would do everything within his power to bring on board all members, supporters and sympathisers of the party as it was key in achieving the party's goal of breaking the eight.

"The party is not run by one person; the party is run by numerous unidentified people who offer their services at no cost to the party and this is a party which owes its successes to our foot soldiers and we have toiled to bring the party thus far so it will be difficult for us to be part of any agenda to bring disunity and I believe I am winning hands down," Mr Boadu asserted.

The National Chairman aspirant, Stephen Ntim commended the National Elections Committee, chaired by Peter Mac Manu for the guidelines provided for the national election as it would aid a smooth and fair election which he was optimistic to emerge victorious contesting for the fifth time.

"I still remain optimistic in securing victory despite this contest is my fifth attempt to grip the national chairman position to help the NPP break the eight and win majority seat in Parliament to prove my commitment and dedication to the party remains unchanged hence the need for delegates to have trust and confidence to vote for me," he assured.

Another General Secretary aspirant Justin Kodua Frimpong, said there was the need for change the leadership of the national executive position in order to break the eight and overwhelmingly win more seats in Parliament to become majority.

The incumbent National Women's Organiser, Kate Ama Gyamfua, has assured members, supporters, sympathisers of the party if given another nod she would rally women members of the party and train them to take up leadership roles in the party and not sit on the fence when critical decisions concerning the party are taken.