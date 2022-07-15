Africa: Coach Zabo Says Nigeria's Experience Led Them to Victory

A disappointed Cameroon Gabriel Zabo believed his team were Nigeria's equals in their TotalEnergies WAFCON 2022 quarterfinal, but that the Super Falcons' experienced helped them prevail.

"The game was won on fine details. They were not stronger than us, but they used the experience they have in the big competitions. And in this game, when it comes to utilizing their experience, they are unbeatable," bemoaned Zabo after his team's 1-0 loss to the Nigerians.

The coach refused to blame refereeing decisions on the loss, but instead turned his attention to the FIFA World Cup match Cameroon will play on Sunday against Botswana.

"It's not all over, we still have a chance to qualify for the World Cup this Sunday. My players showed by their level of play tonight that they were happy to be globalists," said Zabo.

He knows, though, he will have to quickly remobilize his troops.

"We have a few hours to watch the video this match, see what was going on and what was wrong. I will give the girls some time to digest this elimination. But I assure you that we will get back on track very quickly," he concludes before leaving the press conference room.