Gambia: GFF Women League Division One to Resume Today

15 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women League Division One will resume this weekend after it took a break due to unavailability of football grounds.

As part of the week-thirteen fixtures on Friday 16th July 2022, league leaders Red Scorpions will welcome Immigration at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum at 3pm.

On the same day at 5pm, Brikama United will take on Berewulleng in the West Coast Region derby.

On Sunday 17th July 2022, reigning champions The Gambia Police Force will lock horns with City Girls at 3pm at the same venue while Abuko United will tussle with The Gambia Armed Forces at 5pm.

Elsewhere in the Second Tier week-sixteen matches on Friday 15 July 2022, Jeshwang United will battle it out with Future Bi at Kiti Football Field at 4pm.

On Saturday 16th July 2022, Foni Girls will square-off with Prisons FC at the same venue at 3pm.

On the same day, Kinteh's FC will rub solders with Young Icons FC at Kiti Football Field at 5pm.

On Sunday 17th July 2022, Greater Tomorrow will tussle with Koita FC at the same venue at 3pm.

The final game on Sunday will see Raptim FC entertain Lower Nuimi FC at same venue at 5pm.

