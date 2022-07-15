Gambia: Brikama Utd, Red Hawks Navigate to FF Cup Semifinals

15 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United and Red Hawks FC on Wednesday cruised to the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition after winning their quarterfinal matches played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

The Sateyba boys smashed Immigration 2-0 in their last eight fixture to advance to the semifinals of the annual FF Cup championship.

Red Hawks defeated Kanifing East 4-2 on penalties after the regulation time ended goalless in their quarterfinal encounter to progress to the semifinals of the yearly FF Cup competition.

Brikama United and Red Hawks now joined Gunjur United in the semifinals of the 2021-2022 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) FF Cup competition after defeating Immigration and Kanifing East in their quarterfinal matches respectively.

Meanwhile, Wallidan will lock horns with Elite United in the other quarterfinal fixture on Tuesday 19th July 2022 at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

The duo will vie to stun each other in their quarterfinal match to advance to the semifinals of the annual FF Cup competition.

