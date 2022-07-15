Gambia: Gam-Petroleum Case - State Counsel Defends Charges Before Judge

15 July 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

State counsel in the Gam Petroleum lawsuit, Counsel Mballow, has defended the charges filed before the High Court of The Gambia in Banjul against the accused persons.

The case involves Gam Petroleum's former General Manager and Operations Manager, Saikou Drammeh and Lamin Gassama first and second accused respectively.

The duo is facing three-count charges of economic crimes and five other related charges.

Their arrest and subsequent arraignment came on the sidelines of an alleged scandal that led to massive loss of products (fuel) at the country's only fuel storage facility, Gam-Petroleum's Lamin Mandinary Depot, which caused a fuel shortage crisis across the country around October and November 2021.

Representing the duo at the court were Senior Counsel Christopher E. Mene and Counsel B. S. Conteh from amongst a team of other lawyers.

Following the filing of a "no-case-to-answer submission" by the defense in a previous hearing, State Counsel Mballow addressed the court in his bid to debunk the defense claim that the prosecution woefully failed to make a "prima facie case" against the accused persons, and that the essential elements of the charges had not been established.

The state attorney argued before the court that the essential elements of the case had indeed been established.

He noted further that at this initial stage of the case, their duty as prosecution is not to prove the allegations beyond reasonable doubt, but to establish the elements of the case.

In a very detailed disclosure before presiding judge, Justice Haddy C. Roche, that took hours, Prosecutor Mballow told the law court that the charges of theft, economic crimes, amongst others, were all valid.

He cited sections from legal documents such as the criminal code to back his argument over the legal validity of the charges.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X