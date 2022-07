Nigeria: 48 Terrorists Killed, 3,858 Surrendered in 2 Weeks in N/East - DHQ

The Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have eliminated 48 insurgents including six top commanders of the terrorist group in the past two weeks in the North East.

The DHQ said that 3,858 terrorists and their families comprised of 505 males, 1,042 females and 2,311 children also surrendered to troops in the theatre of operation.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Bernard Onyeuko, said this yesterday in Abuja while reviewing the progress of the ongoing military campaign against insurgency.

He said the troops took the battle to Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) enclaves with more coordinated operations.

He said the Air Component of OPHK on July 11 conducted an air interdiction operation at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Murhu near Lake Chad in Borno killing more than 21 terrorists.

Onyeuko disclosed that the six terrorists' commanders surrendered to troops at Gwoza.

He listed the surrendered commanders as Mala Hassan (Wali), Ali Madagali (Munzur), Musa Bashir (Chief Anur), Buba Dahiru (Munzur), Jafar Hamma (Kaid) and Abbali Polisawa.

The spokesman said the troops also neutralised an unspecified number of terrorists in different encounters at Gamage village in Dikwa Local Government Area, Dikwa-Gamborou-Ngala Road and Pulka-Gwale Road in Borno during the period.

He said several terrorist logistics suppliers/collaborators had been arrested with different items at various locations within the theatre.

"Among them were two women namely Hauwa Gambo and Khadija Dirsa.

"Consequently, troops neutralised 42 terrorists, arrested 10, captured 17 AK47 rifles, one QTC rifle, 1 RPG bomb, one RPG tube, five hand grenades, 120 rounds of 5.5mm and 54 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition," he said.

Onyeuko listed other items to include 151 rounds of 7.62mm NATO; 60 rounds of 12.7 108mm, two ammo links, five Dane guns, eight rounds of fabricated 7.62mm ammunition, one smoke grenade, two locally made explosives, 23 empty AK47 magazines and five FN magazines.

He said the surrendered terrorists and their families were being profiled and documented while recovered items and apprehended suspected terrorists had been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action. (NAN)