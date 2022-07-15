Nigeria: Court Orders Federal Govt to Review Judicial Officers' Salaries

15 July 2022
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kunle Olasanmi

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has ordered the federal government to work out modalities for the immediate review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers in Nigeria.

Justice Osatohanmwen Obaseki-Osaghae, who issued the order on Friday, held that the current salaries and allowances of judicial officers in the country were not only abysmally low but embarrassing.

In his judgment in a suit instituted against the federal government by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Sebastine Hon, Justice Obaseki-Osaghae ordered the federal government to commence a monthly payment of N10million to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), N9 million to other justices of the apex court and President of Court of Appeal, while other justices of the appellate court should get N8million, Chief Judges of both Federal and States HIgh Courts N8million while judges of the Federal and States High Courts should earn N7million.

The judge held that the refusal of the government to review the judicial officers' salaries and allowances for 14 years was unconstitutional, unlawful and should be compelled to do the needful.

Justice Obaseki-Osaghae lamented that it was unfortunate that justices and judges who are ministers in the temple of Justice have become victims of injustice in the country.

