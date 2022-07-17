Nigeria: INEC Declares Adeleke Winner of Osun Governorship Election

17 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun governorship election, has been declared winner.

Adeleke, who polled a total of 403,371 votes in Saturday's election was declared winner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation office in Osogbo in the early hours of Sunday.

The governor-elect had lost the 2018 election to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola but returned four years later to unseat the his rival, who garnered 375, 027 votes.

Adeleke won 17 Local Government Areas while Oyetola secured victory in 13.

Although 15 political parties partook in the exercise, it was a two horse race between the PDP and APC.

The Osun poll being the last off cycle election before the 2023 general election was an avenue for leading parties to test their might ahead of next year.

PDP is now in control of another South West State, having won Oyo in the 2019 elections.

