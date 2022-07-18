Nigeria: Born in Enugu, Schooled in Oyo, Meet Osun Governor-Elect Ademola Adeleke

On account of his popularity as a society man with love for social engagements after clips of him dancing went viral on several occasions, he was christened the 'Dancing Senator' after his emergence as a Senator representing Osun West in a 2017 by-election after the demise of his brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke.

But beyond his social lifestyle, he also has a rich profile as typical of an average member of Adeleke Family in Ede, Osun State.

Enter Senator Ademola Adeleke Jackson Nurudeen, the governor-elect of the State of Osun who was declared winner of the July 16 governorship election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Adeleke, who polled a total of 403,371 votes in Saturday's election was declared winner at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation office in Osogbo in the early hours of Sunday.

The governor-elect had lost the 2018 election to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola but returned four years later to unseat the his rival, who garnered 375, 027 votes in the election.

Adeleke won 17 Local Government Areas while Oyetola secured victory in 13.

Although 15 political parties partook in the exercise, it was a two horse race between the PDP and APC.

The Osun poll being the last off cycle election before the 2023 general election was an avenue for leading parties to test their might ahead of next year.

PDP is now in control of another South West State, having won Oyo in the 2019 elections.

WHO IS ADEMOLA JACKSON NURUDEEN ADELEKE?

Born on May 13, 1960 in Enugu, Ademola Adeleke commenced his primary education at Methodist Primary School, Surulere, Lagos State, then relocated to Old Oyo State and attended Nawarudeen Primary School, Ikire.

He progressed to The Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School, Ede, also in the then Old Oyo State and later moved to Ede Muslim Grammar School, Ede, where he finished his secondary school education before relocating to the United States.

He started higher studies at Jacksonville State University, Alabama in the United States where he majored in criminal justice and with minor in political science.

After much controversies surrounding his educational qualification, he went back to school and got enrolled at Atlanta Metropolitan State College in the United States, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice in 2021.

Though many people have different opinions about the competence of the governor-elect, some analysts are of the opinion that the internal crisis in APC which led to the ostracisation of Oyetola's predecessor and Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola was a major factor which led to the defeat of the incumbent.

Besides, it was seen as a payback time for the APC after the 2018 exercise was declared inconclusive by INEC which paved the way for the ruling party to restrategise and woo the National Secretary of the party, Chief Iyiola Omisore who was then in the SDP to his side.

BUSINESSMAN

Senator Adeleke was a successful businessman prior to venturing into politics.

He served as an executive director of Guinness Nigeria Plc from 1992-1999, where his co-directors included General Theophilus Danjuma; he was the group executive director at his brother's company, Pacific Holdings Limited from 2001 to 2016.

Prior to joining Pacific Holdings Limited, Ademola had worked with Quicksilver Courier Company in Atlanta, Georgia, US, as a service contractor in 1985-1989. He progressed to Origin International LLC, Atlanta, Georgia, US, a flavours and fragrance manufacturing company as vice president from 1990 to 1994.

Though he has been an active player in politics with his brother, late Senator Adeleke who was a strong politician in Ede, Osun State. His death in 2017 paved the way for a by-election which the younger Adeleke won. He then contested for the governorship in 2018 but narrowly lost to the ruling party and Gboyega Oyetola was elected the governor after a rerun in a local government in Ife.

With his private sector experience, observers are keen to see how he will turn around the economy of the state he was so desperate to govern.