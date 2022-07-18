Nigeria: 20th Nollywood Film Festival to Hold in Germany

The 20th Nollywood Film Festival,powered by Ehizoya Golden Entertainment, (EGE) is slated to hold on July 29, 2022, at the prestigious Film Forum Hochst-Cinema, in Germany.

Guests and other movie enthusiasts will be at the venue to watch the movie premiere of " Gbege: The First Son Saga " produced & directed by: Lancelot Oduwa Imaseun.

According to a statement released by One of the media PR for the festival Mr Adeniyi Moses Ifetayo said that "the festival is indeed to give the Nollywood industry another paradigm shift in creating movie content for the foreign audience because the industry is the fastest growing industry in Nigeria with talented actors, actresses, writers, and directors, who are telling great stories about Africa and Africans around the world."

Among top notch Nollywood players who have confirmed their attendance are Frederick Leonard, Zeb Ejiro, Lancelot Oduwa Imasuen, Uju Okoli, Queen Blessing Ebigieson, Mary Uche among others.

After the movie premiere, there will also be a movie screening of " Heroes of Africa " produced by Zion Train & Directed by: Frank Fifi Gharbin (Ghana).This will be followed by a live concert to enthrall the audience and present awards to honour great men and women who have consistently put African movies on the global map.

The festival is to promote the culture of Nollywood movies in Europe and make foreign investors see the essential possibilities of working with African filmmakers and give Africans in the diaspora the great and interesting content coming out from the continent.

Meanwhile, the Nollywood Europe Golden award Gala night and after party will hold at the Suray Turkuaz Hall, ERNST-WISSTR 20 which will be anchored by Comedy rave of the mom Aproko, while Edo Sons of Legends and Emperor Wadada,will thrill guests with musical performances.