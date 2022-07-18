Liberia: TRANSCO CLSG Hails Pres. Weah for Inclusion of U.S.$14 Million in Recast Budget for Electricity

Monrovia — The Management of TRANSCO CLSG applauds the Liberian Government's decision to allocate US$14 million through the recast budget for 2022 towards efforts to improve access to stable and affordable electricity in the country.

TRANSCO CLSG welcomes the bold development and views the government's action as a renewed commitment of the people of Liberia through their government, led by His Excellency President George Manneh Weah, to tackle the energy delivery issues in the country.

The appropriation, if passed by the National Legislature and signed into law by the President, should effect the necessary commercial agreements including the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Cote d'Ivoire and the Transmission Service Agreement with TRANSCO CLSG, which will pave the way for the delivery of light to millions of Liberians who are patiently awaiting the electricity.

The Republic of Liberia is an integral partner in the TRANSCO CLSG process. Of the 1, 303km of high voltage transmission line that runs from Man in Cote d'Ivoire, 537km of this line passes through Liberia with five stations in Yekepa, Botota, Buchanan, Monrovia, and Mano. Four of the five substations, except Botota have been completed, energized and ready to serve.

With the recent development announced by Liberia, TRANSCO CLSG is excited and looks forward to seeing Liberia concluding commercial framework documents that will welcome the country onboard. We look forward to fulfilling our mission of connecting light to lives in the CLSG region.