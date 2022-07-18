Ghana: Ahafo Regional Minister Woos Investors

Goaso — The Ahafo Region is endowed with abundant natural resources including fertile lands for mechanised farming, says the minister George Yaw Boakye.

He, therefore, called on investors, estate developers and tourists to come over and make sound investment for good returns.

Additionally, he said the region had a ready market for produce, skilled and unskilled labour force and raw materials for processing.

Ahafo is one of the newly created six administrative regions in Ghana, with 5,193 kilometers (2,005 square miles) land size, with an estimated 554,668 population, sizeable for development.

The Regional Minister was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday about the investment potentials of the region and the peaceful atmosphere provided for safe investment.

He added "Ahafo land is blessed with abundant clay deposits for the ceramics industry, natural forest reserves with species of wildlife and aquatic life for tourists and holiday makers."

He was optimistic the availability of commercial and rural banks, good hotels, guest houses and restaurants, vibrant media houses, distinct cultural practices, sites and scenes in the region would make the area comfortable for investors.

He indicated that the Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) was not only responsible for the coordination, monitoring and evaluation of government policies and programmes in the region, but for investments and developments by the private sectors.

The Regional Minister pledged the full support of the ARCC to protect the projects, facilities and properties of investors, developers and tourists visiting the region by ensuring improved security, harmonisation, monitoring and partnership.

He expressed happiness about successful local and foreign companies operational in the region, including the American mining giant, Newmont Gold, Mim Cashew Brandy, Ayum Forest Products Limited and hosts of businesses and industries.

The Regional Minister Indicated that the name Ahafo (Ahafour), which means hunters, depicted the hardworking, loyal, bold, hospitable and positive change-makers attitude of residents in the area.

"The region is the most preferred choice for investments, work and habitation in the country where people are inspired to be the best they can be," Mr Boakye emphasised.