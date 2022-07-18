Ghana: Dzodze Instals New Paramount Chief

A 52-year-old educationist, Togbuiga Adisre VII, has been installed and outdoored in Dzodze Ablorme as the new paramount chief of Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality.

Known in private life as Mr Angelis Dzakpasu, he succeeds his late uncle, Torgbuiga Amega Adisre VI, who passed on to eternity in 2015.

He was outdoored jointly with the queenmother of Dzodze, Mama Gbewodo II, 36, an accountant.

The two administered the oath of allegiance and responsibility to the traditional authorities of Dzodze.

TorgbuiAtsuDzesu III, Senior Divisional Chief, on behalf of the traditional area charged the new chief to use his rich experiences from the field of education to drive home knowledge in the youth to enhance development and progress of the area.

He noted that he can only succeed and provide leadership, if he listens to advice and seek counsel from the elders.

He warned him not to lord his position over his subjects but be open-minded and accept criticism when it comes.

In response, TorgbuigaAdisre VII thanked the king makers for the confidence reposed in him assuring them that he would not disappoint them.

He said education is really the key to development so he would make sure educational issues were given prompt attention.

He noted that issues of chieftaincy disputes would only drawback the development of the area and therefore needed the support of all and sundry to join hands on the development of the area.

He admonished the youth to be disciplined and avoid joining bad groups that can ruin their future.

The Masorkor of Somey Traditional Area, TorgbuigaAdama III, who chaired the function expressed gratitude to the people of the area for the peace in the area.

He reminded them that if there was no peace and unity, development suffers.

He bemoaned the perennial water problem of the area and called on the new chief to lobby the political authorities of the area to solve the problem.