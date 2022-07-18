South Africa: Security Cluster Ministers to Engage Khayelitsha Residents

18 July 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Ministers in the Security Cluster will on Monday visit Khayelitsha, in Cape Town, to respond to the community's safety needs.

In a statement, the Police Ministry said the community engagement is a response to high incidents of contact crimes that have been reported in the township in the Western Cape.

The most recent being the multiple shootings that have claimed the lives of 11 people over the weekend.

During Monday's meeting, the community will have an opportunity to engage the Ministers, senior management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and officials from the Department of Community Safety and City of Cape Town, on the work done by the national departments and provincial government to address their crime concerns.

Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba said Police Minister Bheki Cele and Home Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will during the community engagement, provide cross sectoral and cross departmental solutions emanating from the Khayelitsha Response Summit, which last met on 16 June 2022.

The first phase of the meeting will be an inspection of an operational SAPS parade at 35 Squadron in Belhar.

This will be followed by the destruction of liquor at the same address.

The Ministers will then hold a Ministerial Imbizo at the Desmond Tutu Community Hall, in Khayelitsha, at 10am.

