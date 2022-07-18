South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 18, 2022

Cape Town —

Still No Word On How East London's Enyobeni Tavern Teens Died

There is still no word from authorities on how 21 youngsters - some as young as 13 - died on June 26, 2022 at the now illegal Enyobeni tavern in East London. The children were at a "pens down" celebration, marking the end of the school term. Despite several arrests - including that of the tavern owner and employees, there is only speculation - including carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside the building - doing the rounds. The victims were buried in a mass funeral which was later said to be fake when the EFF said the coffins were empty and that the burial proceeding went against the parents' wishes. Two the victims were buried in separate funeral ceremonies as per the families request. Families are in despair not knowing how and why their loved ones died.

A Glimmer of Hope - Are Power Cuts Ending Soon?

The Tutuka Power Plant may be the answer for the country's rolling blackouts that has been carrying on for months. The situation has impacted households and businesses across the country. Meanwhile, burdened South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as Eyewitness News reports that President Cyril Ramaphosa has backed down on he and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe's suggestion of a second power utility to rival Eskom.

Drop in Petrol Price Predicted for August

South African motorists may see a reprieve on the cost of petrol, which has shot through the roof at R26 per litre in July. According to Eyewitness News, the Automobile Association said: "this is naturally good news for consumers and motorists and will ease some pressure on embattled budgets. The association also said the forecast drop is due to the drop in international petroleum prices which are also being offset by a weaker rand/US dollar exchange rate, which is eroding otherwise sharply declining fuel prices.