Kenya: Waiguru Says Karua Went Against People's Will in Supporting Odinga

Kirinyaga — Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru says Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua went against the will of the people in supporting Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

According to Waiguru, the political allegiance in Kirinyaga has not shifted from UDA despite the appointment of Karua as Odinga's running mate as the decision was not popular with the majority.

She further noted that voters in the area have refused to back Odinga even after he appointed one of their own because the two have nothing to offer in terms of taking Kenya forward.

Waiguru was addressing a crowd at Kamweti Centre in Gichugu Constituency where she asked residents if they have changed their minds after Karua's nomination.

"Karua ignored the ground and opted to sell another candidate knowing so well that this was a UDA stronghold," she said.

Waiguru cast doubts on the possibility of Narc Kenya Party bagging even one seat in the county and asked for a six-piece voting in the election

"Tutatumia wheelbarrow kupeleka Raila na Karua Nyumbani baada ya uchaguzi unaokuja," she said, signifying that the UDA Party whose symbol is a wheelbarrow will defeat the Azimio duo.

She dismissed polls showing Raila Odinga leading in the contest as propaganda, adding the data should be ignored. She said the Azimio leaders' crying foul over IEBC was a clear sign of panic after sensing early defeat.

At the same time she asked her opponents in the gubernatorial race to brace themselves for a bruising 'battle' on the ballot, reminding them that the seat is not given on a silver platter and that each candidate has to justify their manifesto for the residents.

"My opponents are having a difficult time in explaining what they want to do since my government has fulfilled most of the promises across the socio-economic sectors," she said, exuding confidence that she is going to retain the governor's seat since her campaigns are agenda based as opposed to her opponents who are selling propaganda.

Waiguru affirmed that the area was a UDA party stronghold, and its wave will sweep all the Azimio and Independent candidates. - Kna