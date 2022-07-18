Liberia: New Law Students President Promises to Tackle Academic Excellence and Improve Learning Environment

Monrovia — Williamina Gbardee Elious Budy, the president of the Law Students Association (LAWSA) of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia has disclosed that her administration has set high goals in fulfillment of its promise to the students' public at Liberia only law school.

Madam Budy, the wife of the Commissioner General of the Liberia Immigration Service Robert W. Budy is a senior student of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia.

The president of the Law Students Association at the University of Liberia is also the first female elected president in recent years.

Speaking at her induction ceremony, Madam Budy told the gathering of academicians that her administration will 'take the bull by it horns' to speedily address issues that are confronting the students' public.

"As we inherit this duty by the oath administered to us today, my vice president and I have set high goals in fulfillment of our platform, which intend to tackle the issues of academic excellence and improve the learning environment of the law school," Madam Budy assured.

Also, the newly inducted president said her leadership will support tutorial classes adding that, when students study together, they will learn together, work together and achieve more together.

"We also intend to create an E-library and expand the internet bandwidth to increase speed and wider access for our students; because we know the strength of our academic work will primarily rest on the strength of our research as students of the law," she added.

Madam Budy continues: "We have started concrete steps by identifying appropriate sustainable means of keeping the library open, up to closure of the last class on campus instead of closing at 3:55PM when classes are running up to 7pm."

Her administration, she says intends to address the refurbishment of the classes, replace old arm chairs with new modern chairs and setting up of sanitary conditions befitting its recognition as the nation's only law school in the country which in her words is equal to -or if not more than other law schools in the sub-region.

She furthers: "Fully being aware of the economic recession, we intend to provide financial aid for deserving students and provision of scholarship that incites academic competition as well. We have not come to fear the future, but face it since we know that change does not come easily, but always possible."

At the event, Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Associate Justice- Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia serves as the Keynote Speaker. Madam Budy praised Justice Yuoh for her contribution to the legal system of the country.

She said: "We are thankful to our Keynote Speaker, Her Honor Justice Yuoh for her ably representation at the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia and her dedicated services to our nation at large. Today, we stand on this platform fearlessly as a product of that inspiration and commitment to lead."

Madam Budy added: "I extend appreciation to the administration of the Law School for opening up and guiding the democratic space for students to determine their shared destiny and choice of leadership through election."

"Our election as a female president following several years when a female was elected has once more placed an attention on the arc of history after a long supremacy of male leadership on campus. We know now that nothing can stand in the way of the power of voices coming together calling for change," she said.

Also, in attendance at the event was Alfred Eli Kwesi Dei, president of the Federation of African Law Students (FALAS). Madam expressed delight that the president has come from far to have a full representation of colleagues at various law faculties across the African Continent.

Budy added: "Today, as we take on the transition, we can assure you that we will continue to do our best to ensure that law students of Liberia maintain her place within the community of law students. As Delegate Nation of FALAS 2021 Annual Conference, we promise to rally the support of our Law School Administration and the University of Liberia to be at Johannesburg, South Africa for this year's annual conference."

Speaking earlier, Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh, Associate Justice- Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia cautions the new leadership to work hard to achieve its purpose and objective.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Education Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Justice Yuoh said: "I must say that whether you are prepared or not, the responsibility to govern LAWSA efficiently is upon you. The expectation of the law school community, intern of effective governance and adhering to the rule of law will not be diminished for lack of your preparation, neither will you be shown any sympathy if you fail to perform as expected.

Also, adding up, Alfred Eli Kwesi Dei, president of the Federation of African Law Students (FALAS) said he was humble to be part of the event.

According to Dei, the Federation of African Law Students is functioning in 32 African countries of which the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law at the University of Liberia is a founding member.

He further calls on students of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law to be in full attendance in the upcoming FALAS 2021 Annual Conference that will be held in Johannesburg, South Africa this year.

"The expectation of the Liberian school is high, we are expecting you to register and be a part of the largest convergence of law school in Africa," he said.