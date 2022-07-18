Liberia: Samukai Seeks Weah's Intervention

Lofa County Senator -Elect, Brownie Samukai has changed his radical approach in seeking his certification by the National Election Commission as senator of Lofa County.

The former Defense Minister of Liberia during the Leadership of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf is facing legal battle on misappropriation of funding belonging to members of the Arm Forces of Liberia.

The legal battle from both the Liberian Government and some citizens of Lofa County that have prevented his certification by the National Elections Commission for about eight months, including a petition filed by some citizens of Lofa County to the supreme court to declare the county senatorial seat vacant, has cause the senator -elect Samukai to divert from radical to political seeking the intervention of president George Weah.

Speaking on the spoon Talk recently Samukai said if given the opportunity by president Weah to grant him an invitation to discuss he will be willing to come back home quickly to honor such invitation by the president.

According to Mr. Samukai , he had not have the opportunity to have a conversation with president Weah over the years, saying that at the time during the war he was living on the ninth street in sinker, he use to visit president Weah event at his Paynesville residence in the past.

He further disclosed that since president Weah became Liberian Leader and following the senatorial elections that of which he was declare winner by the National Elections Commission, he is yet to have a conversation with president Weah.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Lofa County Senator -Elect Samukai said he will work with the Liberian Government wants he take his seat through the certification by the National Elections Commission.

Mr. Samukai further disclosed that he will cooperate with the Government in achieving its developmental agenda for the people of Lofa if taking his seat.

"we want to assure the Government , the president and all of our colleagues that Lofa County is part of Liberia, that the senators are part of the government ,we will like to work with the government in the interest of the people of Lofa County" he indicated.

Speaking on the Legal issue , Samukai said the Supreme Court of Liberia is entertain everything, stressing that Liberia is the only country that the Supreme Court entertain everything.

He said his only hope into the legal matter against him, is for him to look at it from the political stand.

"Samukai is going to say publicly here today ,if anybody tell you I am going to be obstacles to the government that person is a liar , I will not be an obstacle to the government ,I will not be an obstacle to the plans and programs for the development agenda for the people of Lofa County, how can I oppose the development of our roads , the taking care of our hospitals , scholarships" he said.

According to him, working together with the government to bring positive benefits for the people of Lofa County.

Samukai said, he will work with his ability to bring progress in the government.