Gambia: GAF Soldier, 10 Others Arrested With Suspected Cannabis

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency, The Gambia (DLEAG) have arrested a serving member of The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and 10 other suspects with suspected cannabis, The Point has been reliably informed.

The suspects were arrested at diverse places across the country for possession of suspected prohibited drugs.

Ousman Saidybah, the spokesperson of the narcotic agency who was contacted for comments, confirmed the development, saying: "The Military Officer who was identified as one Seedy Camara was arrested at Busumbala on the 13 July 2022 around 19:10 hours GMT onwards with two (2) bundles and 10 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa."

"He is presently in custody while an arrangement is being made to hand him over to the Military Police for the normal process as provided for in their TACOS and GAFA. Thereafter, he will be handed back to DLEAG for prosecution."

In a similar but separate development, Saidybah said, a 27-year-old Sheikh Omar Hydara was arrested at Brufut on the 15 July 2022 around 11:00 hours GMT onwards with three (3) big bundles, three (3) parcels and some quantities of suspected cannabis sativa that he claimed he got from a friend residing in Cassamance.

"The suspect, who was in an uncompleted storey building alongside three of his friends jumped from one of the windows of the storey building in an attempt to evade arrest causing what was assumed to be a fracture to his leg."

"He was first taken for local treatment, and thereafter to the hospital where scanning results indicated that there were no fractures or otherwise any damage to his legs. His prescription medications were procured while he was put on bail."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Operatives also apprehended 18-year-old Samba Cham with one parcel of suspected cannabis sativa on the 14 July around 19:33 GMT onwards at Busumbala."

PRO Saidybah added: "The same Samba Cham mentioned above is involved in another case involving four other suspects, he stated, adding: "He alongside Babucarr Drammeh, Basiru Fatty, Dembo Marong and Musa Baldeh were apprehended on the same day around the same time for possession of 13 parcels of suspected cannabis sativa at Busumbala."

"Sheikh Susso was arrested at Tallinding with three wraps of suspected cannabis.

Sheka Bangura, a Sierra Leonean National residing at Latrikunda German was arrested with two parcels and one (1) wrap of suspected cannabis sativa."

"A 19-year-old Modou Salieu Bah of Old Jeshwang was arrested with one and a half parcel and one wrap of suspected cannabis sativa."

"Finally, 53-year-old Moth Tambedou, a Senegalese National residing at Tamba in Senegal was arrested by personnel of The Gambia Police Force at Kerr Moth Ali village on the 14 July 2022 around 21:30 hours GMT onwards with bundles of suspected cannabis sativa. The means of transportation was a motorbike."