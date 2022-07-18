Africa: Gambia to Chair AU Peace & Security Council in August

The Republic of The Gambia will chair the African Union Peace Security Council (PSC) in August, according to report.

The country was elected for a two-year term (2022-2024) during the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union held from 5 to 6 February 2022 in the African Union Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. The successful election of The Gambia to the PSC constitutes a validation of the successful reform initiatives of the Government of The Gambia since 2017. This is also coupled with the recognition of the resulting national capacities to more meaningfully contribute to the effective implementation of the continental democratic governance, peace and security agenda.

Under Articles 6 and 7 of the Protocol Relating to the Establishment of the PSC, this Policy Organ assumes the continental mandate to spearhead the implementation of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA) and the African Governance Architecture (AGA).

The Gambia will convene eight (8) Sessions principally focused on strengthening the nexus between democratic governance and sustainable peace, security and development. The PSC Sessions will be chaired by H.E. Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, Permanent Representative of the Republic of The Gambia to the African Union. The scheduled sessions are as follows:

Joint Engagement between the PSC and the PRC Sub-Committee on Human Rights, Democracy and Governance (HRDG) on 1 August 2022;

Emerging Technologies and New Media: Impact on Democratic Governance, Peace and Security in Africa on 4 August 2022;

3rd Annual Consultative Meeting between the PSC and RECs/RMs Policy Organs on 8 August 2022;

Experience Sharing Session between the PSC and AGA Platform Members on 11 August 2022;

Sanctions and enforcement capacities: Deterrence against Unconstitutional Changes of Government (UCG) on 15 August 2022;

Open Session on Children affected by armed conflicts on 18 August 2022;

Lessons Learning session on the implementation of the AU Transitional Justice Policy: Impact on national resilience and democratisation on 22 August 2022;

Briefing on the situation in the Horn of Africa and an Update on the deployment of additional 3000 Troops in the Sahel on 30 August 2022.

