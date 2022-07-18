Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Momo Waysay-Wasa Makes July 26 Greasy

The commercial hub of Duala on Bushrod Island was a place of attraction and happiness over the weekend as several of Liberia's leading GSM company Lonestar Cell MTN Mobile Money subscribers received cash prizes and other items.

The company carried out the initiative through its mega promo "MoMo Waysay-Wasa Version 2" over the weekend.

It gave away over US$5,000 in cash prizes and other items to lucky customers and agents in several parts of Liberia.

The raffle draws over the weekend were held in the third week of the promo since the program was launched.

It was conducted at the LoneStar Cell MTN branch in Duala in the presence of representatives of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

In an overview, Bobby S. Lekpyee, Operations Manager, LoneStar Cell MTN Mobile Money, told the gathering that it was a great day for LoneStar Cell MTN customers and agents.

He said the company launched the Waysay-wasa version 2 at the company's central offices in Congo Town, with people from Montserrado, Nimba and other counties winning cash prizes and different items.

He noted that it was another raffle draw for customers and agents to again walk away with cash prizes or items.

"That is what Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Waysay-wasa is all about. Anything you win from LoneStar MTN MoMo Waysay-wasa 2 you don't have to pay anything for it," he said.

In brief remarks, National Lottery Authority NLA Monitor, Odicious B. Massaquoi said the MoMo Waysay-wasa campaign is so interesting that people continue to express their smiles.

He said the presence of the NLA is to make sure that the winners receive their prizes.

He noted that the MoMo Waysay-wasa is not about 419, cautioning people to answer when they are called.

"Please, when you are selected, answer your calls. LoneStar MTN does not want money from you, the only value thing you bring is your identification card to collect your prize," concluded.

During the raffle draw held on Friday, 16 July 2022, 33 customers won cash prizes of US$50 dollars each.

They were selected from Gbarpolu, Nimba, Grand Kru and Montserrado Counties. During the draw, a female subscriber also won a brand-new Techno Spark smartphone.

Other customers from Nimba County and Monrovia won the two TVS motorbikes. Additionally, two agents in Montserrado County won US$200 dollars each.

The customers and agents following receipt of their prizes, in separate remarks, expressed gratitude to LoneStar Cell MTN for the program.

They said their selection came as a shock to them and they were happy for the prizes they won.

They encouraged others to take the MoMo Waysaywasa campaign seriously and transact using mobile money. -Edited by Winston W. Parley