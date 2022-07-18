Nigeria: Osun Poll - American Singer, Chris Brown, Others Join Davido in Celebrating Adeleke's Feat

American pop singer, Chris Brown, and others have joined Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on the victory of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, at the just-concluded Osun State governorship election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared that Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won the polls with 403,371 votes to defeat incumbent Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who polled 375,027.

Davido, who has been at centre of giving support to his own, has been celebrating the feat since INEC's announcement on Sunday morning as there have been viral video of him riding on a motorcycle and celebrating with the people on the street of Osun.

Davido posted on his twitter handle on Sunday night, "I love you guys ! This is a time to celebrate. No allow any mumu distract ona! Gracious in defeat 4 years ago and gracious in victory now! Imole sha de!!!!! It's yours. Enjoy it !"

For his part, Chris Brown, who is a buddy of Davido, took to his social media page to share in the Nigerian singer's happy moment.

The American singer recently released the deluxe of his latest album, "Breezy", which featured Davido on the song "Nobody has to know". Breezy shared a photo of Ademola Adeleke holding up his right hand and accompanied same with several emojis including love and friendship.

Other musicians like Praize joined in the celebrations and posted 'Congratulations' in response to the feat.

President Muhammadu Buhari had congratulated the governor-elect, Senator Adeleke who had his thanksgiving service on Sunday and was seen dancing energetically in his characteristic manner.

"I have brought light to Osun State. #osundecided," Adeleke wrote on his social media handle.

Presidential aspirant of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, also congratulated Adeleke and wrote, "I extend my warmest personal congratulations to Sen. Ademola Adeleke on winning the Osun State Gubernatorial elections", on his twitter handle

"I also congratulate the candidate of our @NgLabour, Rt. Hon Lasun Sulaimon Yusuff and his running mate, Adeola Adekunle Atanda, for a hard fought battle and their spirit of reslove and sportsmanship, despite the outcome," he added.

In lauding Davido in being part of ensuring his uncle won the election, a netizen wrote in response to the singer, "HISTORY would never forget what this man has done to the good people of osun state!!.. he definitely has nothing to lose, an American citizen.. but you know what.. he put all the weight of this election on himself.. he can never be paid enough..#OsunDecides2022 #davido," he wrote.