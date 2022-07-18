Nigeria: Fresh 10,000 Police Intakes Begin Training Next Week

18 July 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Idowu Isamotu

The 10,000 constable intakes into the Nigeria Police Force would commence their training on July 25.

The intakes, who had earlier participated in the medical screening exercise of the 2021 recruitment exercise, are expected to check their recruitment status on the recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng.

The force spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who announced this yesterday, advised them to print out their invitation slip and proceed to the Police Training College/school indicated against their names afterwards.

He said documentation for the intakes would begin on July 23, two days before the commencement of the training.

He warned that any intake who failed to report within the specified period would be considered to have declined the offer.

