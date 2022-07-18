Nigeria: Actress Ada Ameh Is Dead

18 July 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ovwe Medeme

Unconfirmed reports say that she died in a hospital in Delta State, where she had gone to honour an invitation.

The famous Nollywood actress, comedian, producer, and television personality, Ada Ameh, is dead.

The National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria, Emeka Rollas, confirmed the unfortunate incident to PREMIUM TIMES Monday morning.

Mr Rollas said he had been briefed about her demise but was still gathering more insight into the circumstances behind her death.

He, however, promised to issue a formal statement later today.

Unconfirmed reports say that she died in a hospital in Delta State on Sunday night.

In 2020, Ms Ameh lost her daughter, Aladi God gift, who was over 30 years old.

Her daughter died after an unsuccessful surgery in Abuja.

The actress said that life had not remained the same since her daughter's death.

Just last month, Ms Ameh, in a post on social media, tearfully talked about an issue that was threatening her life and her mental health.

More details later...

