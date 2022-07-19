Nigeria: Kano Govt Bans Tricycles Operation At Night

The Kano State Government has announced a ban on the operations of tricycles, popularly known as A Daidata Sahu, after 10:00pm with effect from Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Daily Trust reports that there has been a series of criminal activities in Kano linked to either tricycle operators or with their aid, which had led to the loss of important belongings and lives.

A statement issued by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that the decision to that effect was reached at the end of the state security meeting.

He said the measure was part of an effort to ensure the security of lives and property in the state.

The commissioner urged tricycle riders to comply, adding that security agents would enforce the ban without compromise.

With this ban, the tricycle riders will only operate between 6:00am to 10:00pm daily.

Kano residents have, for many years, swapped the old taxi and buses with tricycles which have now flooded the city and nearby villages.