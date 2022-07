Ghanaian midfielder Vincent Kofi Adams has signed for Bugesera FC on a two-year deal.

Adams moves as a free agent from Mukura Victory where he played in the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old central midfielder is expected to bring stability to the team as they bid to finish in the top half of the table.

Adams previously played for Ghanaian outfit Heart of Lions FC and also had trials in England with Chelsea U-23 in 2018.