Nigeria: AfCFTA - Afreximbank Offers Grant to Train 200 Young Entrepreneurs

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced a grant to the Grand Africa Initiative (GAIN) to train 200 young African entrepreneurs on entrepreneurship and intra-African trade for three months starting in July.

A statement yesterday said the GAIN-Afreximbank Masterclass on Entrepreneurship and Intra-African Trade would equip participants with the skills to grow and expand their businesses across borders.

The participants will also gain key insights on existing business opportunities while developing trade finance management skills, integral for building partnerships that leverage the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

It also said the programme will broaden inclusiveness in the implementation of the AfCFTA through interventions that support young Africans, women, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

Eligible programme participants should be entrepreneurs with a registered business operating for over two years and are based in Africa while the business must be owned by youths of African descent.

While the application will end on 31st July 2022, the organisers said the initiative will help to unlock the potential of young African Entrepreneurs to benefit from the opportunities in the AfCFTA of over 1.2 billion people's market and to promote intra-African trade.

"This programme is designed to equip 200 young entrepreneurs from across Africa with entrepreneurial skills to build and scale their businesses across Africa and beyond, leverage on partnerships, attract larger trade volumes/revenues and explore the opportunities in the continental market.

"If you are a young African entrepreneur and you already have a business, go ahead and apply," they noted in the statement.

Commenting on the programme, the Executive Director of GAIN, Chinwe Okoli, said: "This is the second in a series of GAIN Entrepreneurship masterclass designed to empower African youths, the first edition held in 2021 benefited youths from 13 countries across Africa.

"Beyond the training, the participants will have access to a unique community of like minds for accountability and sustained motivation," she said.