Ghana: GHS Confirms 2 Marbug Virus Disease Cases in Ashanti Region

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has confirmed the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) following the testing of two cases recorded in the country at the Institute of Pasteur in Dakar, (IPD), Senegal.

Two cases of the disease were recorded in two different locations in the Ashanti Region on July 7, after which samples were sent to the IPD with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) in line with the standard practice for confirmation.

The GHS, in a statement issued and signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said 98 contacts that were identified after the two cases were recorded in the Ashanti Region were currently under quarantine and being monitored by the Ashanti and Savannah Regional Health Directorates of the GHS.

As a way of reducing its spread, the GHS noted that contact tracing had been extended while 13 contactshad tested negative for the Marburg Virus at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research after random selection.

"Following the confirmation of the cases, contact tracing has been extended with the identification of more contacts being followed up for the maximum incubation of 21 days. A reasonable number of contacts have been followed up for 19 days with none developing any symptoms," the statement said.

"In addition, 13 contacts were randomly selected and tested at the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research. All 13 contacts tested negative for the Marburg Virus," the statement added.

According to the GHS, it would work with relevant stakeholders to ensure that the spread of the disease was reduced through community-based surveillance adding that "the necessary logistics including Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) have been sent to the affected districts should the need arise."

Meanwhile, the public had been urged to cooperate with the GHS to ensure that the outbreak was effectively contained as it was committed in the protection of the health of the citizens.

Marburg Virus Disease (MVD), the GHS said, could be spread from infected animals such as bats on direct contacts with blood or body fluids including faeces of bats.

It has, therefore, cautioned the general public to thoroughly cook all animal products (blood and meat) before consumption and quickly report to the nearest health facility for medical attention as there was no vaccination for it.