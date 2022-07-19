Ghana: Hennessy Partners Nico Wayo to Revive GAEC Basketball Court

The Ghana Atomic Energy Commission (GAEC) basketball court in Accra has received a boost following a collaboration between Hennessey and Ghanaian artist, Nicholas Tetteh Wayo, aka Nico Wayo to give the facility a new look.

The reason was to revitalise the iconic and very busy court and open it to the public with the intention of bringing communities together through basketball.

The collaboration demonstrates Hennessy's long-standing commitment towards supporting talented artists who embody the brand's ethos, continuing a decade of meaningful artistic collaborations, a statement from the company said.

"As the world's best-selling cognac, Hennessy is proud to introduce 'In the Paint' to Accra - a unique artistic initiative that brings the 'Never Stop Never Settle' spirit of the brand to local communities through basketball and art," the statement said.

Visitors to the court will see an entirely new design made byNico Wayo,making use of the Hennessy 'Bras Armé' icon, but playfully redesigns it to integrate the NBA partnership with basketball in hand.

The robust colors showcased throughout the design represent the energy of both the game and more importantly Africa, and the creative beat of the African people.

Blending urban culture and cognac in the new court design, the different shapes connecting to each other in different colours signify diverse people and cultures coming together as a team to play on one court in peace, love and unity.

The 'Adinkra' symbols each have their unique representations but the four together symbolise 'Excellence', a virtue every basketball and sports team should strive for.

Mr David White, Regional Marketing Director for Hennessy in Africa and the Middle East, said

"We are geared up for the fifth instalment here in Ghana. There is tremendous support for basketball in the country and we are looking forward to celebrating the spirit of the game together."