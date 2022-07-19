Ghana: Government Committed to Working With IMF

18 July 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Government says it will continue to work closely with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the coming weeks to complete the Enhanced Economic Programme (EDP) to enhance the country's economic recovery.

While at it, the government said it was committed to the various fiscal policy measures, geared towards mitigating the impact of current global economic headwinds on the economy and Ghanaians.

"The Ministry of Finance further assures Ghanaians of the Government's steadfast commitment to a speedy economic recovery, towards achieving a Ghana Beyond Aid," it said in a statement.

It was released after a delegation from the IMF concluded a one-week working visit to Accra on Wednesday during which it met with stakeholders and discussed possible support for Ghana's domestic economic recovery programme.

The IMF team held an initial discussion focused on improving fiscal balances in a sustainable way while protecting the vulnerable and poor; ensuring the credibility of the monetary policy and exchange rate regimes; preserving financial sector stability, and designing reforms to enhance growth, and create jobs, and strengthen governance.

The Ministry thanked the Mission Team for their visit, as well as a constructive engagement and observations contained in its end-of-mission press release issued by the Fund.

It said among other things, the Fund, through the release, said Ghana was facing a challenging economic and social situation amid an increasingly difficult global environment.

It also noted that the fiscal and debt situation had severely worsened following the COVID-19 pandemic whilst, whereas investors' concerns had triggered credit rating downgrades, capital outflows, loss of external market access, and rising domestic borrowing costs.

"In addition, the global economic shock caused by the war in Ukraine is hitting Ghana at a time when the country is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic shock and with limited room for manoeuver.

"These adverse developments have contributed to slowing economic growth, accumulation of unpaid bills, a large exchange rate depreciation, and a surge in inflation," it said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X