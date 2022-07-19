South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - July 19, 2022

Cape Town —

You Beauties! Banyana Banyana Through to WAFCON Final!

Coach Desiree Ellis's charges, Banyana Banyana, have made it to their first Women's Africa Cup of Nations final when they beat Zambia 1-0 in Casablanca, Morocco on July 18. A stoppage time penalty was converted by Linda Motlhalo as the team fought hard to beat the Copper Queens to secure a second consecutive shot at the final and a fifth overall, in the history of the competition. In the other semi-final match on the same night, Morocco stunned ten-woman Nigeria 5-4 on penalties. The Atlas Lionesses had drawn 1-1 with the Super Falcons after extra time, setting up the post-match penalty shootout. Banyana Banyana will meet hosts will meet hosts Morocco in the final on July 23. Zambia will meet Nigeria on the same day in a third place play-off.

Pre-Paid Medical Card Favoured By Non Medical Aid Members

A prepaid medical card launched two years ago has gained favour among South Africans who desire prompt and efficient treatment but can't afford health insurance, writes Business Insider South Africa. The medical card, Oyi, was launched in 2020 and has more than 70,000 users. Health insurance remains unaffordable to many - only 16% of South African's are on medical aid - and this model was inspired by the Stokvel model, allowing users to save specifically for private care. Oyi is preferred by low-income households because, unlike with medical aid schemes, it can be used to pay for the treatment of family members and dependents with no limits to nominated members only.

Sasol Shutdown Leaves South Africa Without Any Operational Refineries

Delays in the delivery of crude oil to the Natref refinery owned jointly by Sasol - the country's largest fuel producer - and TotalEnergies, has led Sasol to declare force majeure on the supply of petroleum products for July 2022. The shutdown means the whole of South Africa's oil refinery fleet is out of action after a string of other facilities suspended production over the past two years. As a result, the country's monthly petroleum product imports are set to as much as triple by 2023, according to Bloomberg. Sasol has, however, assured motorists that there will not be a shortage of petrol at filling stations at this stage.