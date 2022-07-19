Ghana: Ntim Will Perform - Lecturer

A political marketing analyst and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr Kobby Mensah, says he is hopeful Stephen Ayesu Ntim will perform as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) chairman.

He said the new chairman is someone who knows the party well, has a wealth of knowledge and skills in political organisation and so would not be perturbed about the hurdle ahead.

The lecturer noted that the new chairman would offer fresh ideas to help the party move forward, adding that "even though the election of an entirely new chairman will be challenging for the NPP, I envisage it will be a positive one as rallying force and deepen the party's structures".

Mr Ntim polled 4,014 out of total valid votes cast of 5,552 to defeat his contenders in the national executive election organised at the weekend which was his fifth time contesting for the position after four unsuccessful attempts.

His closest contender, Asamoah Boateng trailed him with 1,010 votes while John Boadu lost his position to Justin Frimpong Kodua who polled 2,524 of 5,556 total valid votes cast whereas Mr Kodua polled 2,837 to win the category of General Secretary.

According to Dr Mensah, Mr Ntim is a chairman who had been with the party from almost its beginning, well known within the party, aware of the party's background and its culture, values, norms, ideals and was sure that the party's structures in terms of membership were aware of someone who is their own and expect him to deliver on his mandate.

"So for me, I think he brings authority, discipline, cohesion, harmony and a new face of ideas into the fold of the NPP and I think it is a fresh challenge but also a positive challenge," he explained.