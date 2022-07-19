Ghana: Police Grab Six Suspected Highway Robbers in Techiman

The police in Techiman have arrested six suspected highway robbers who were part of a gang terrorising people in the Bono East Region.

The suspects, issah Mohammed, alias Baba container, Regan kwaku Boakye, alias star boy, Elijah osei, kwaku Boateng, Gyima sadique and Gideon Amoah, who operated within the region and beyond were arrested at their hide-out within the Techiman municipality.

A police source at the Bono East Regional Police Command confirmed the arrest to the Ghanaian Times yesterday.

The police according to the source retrieved a locally made pistol, two motorcycles, a cutlass, hammer and three pair of scissors during a search conducted on the suspects.

Other items retrieved were a flash light, cutter, pepper spray and 22 assorted mobile phones, GHC 2,500 and five Euros.

The source said one of the victims who was robbed at Nkwaeso on the Sunyani-Techiman highway identified Issah Mohammed, one of the suspects,as part of the robbery gang that robbed him.

The victim also identified his mobile phone among the ones retrieved by the police from the gang.

The suspects according to the source upon interrogation admitted that they were highway robbers operating in the region.