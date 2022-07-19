Ghana: Otwekrom Residents Cry for New Classroom Block

Otwekrom — Residents of Otwekrom in the Twifo Atti Morkwa District of the Central Region are appealing for support to construct a new classroom block for the pupils in the area.

Otwekodua Zion D.A School established in 1995 with contribution from members of the community had not seen any major facelift.

The school hosts pupils from kindergarten to class six before attending their junior high schools at a nearby community.

The inadequate classrooms in the school had compelled management of the school to combine two classes.

The headteacher of the school, Victor Andoh, made the appeal during a presentation of items by Power Queens' Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The Power Queens' Club of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is a female workforce of the power distribution company.

The items included a number of dual desk, exercise books, assorted drinks, bags of cement and other items.

He explained that a number of teachers refused to accept posting to the school due to the deplorable nature of the facility and added that some pupils from the school after each vacation refused to attend classes on the grounds that the facility was not ideal for learning.

"Some students after vacation impressed upon their parents to send them to a different school," he said.

The President of Central Regional Power Queens, Mrs Eva, during the presentation explained that the gesture formed part of the group's commitment towards supporting vulnerable communities.

She indicated that the concept was a suggestion from the Regional Manager of ECG, Emmanuel Ankomah, for them to expand the initiative.

She said the Twifo Atti Morkwa District was selected out of three other districts due to the challenges.

On the adoption of the school, she said the association had not come up with any decision on it but was quick to indicate that the association would discuss the way forward.

She expressed appreciation to the Regional Manager for supporting efforts of the association in reaching out to the needy and vulnerable in the society.

The chief of Otwekrom, Nana John, in his remarks expressed appreciation to the group for the assistance.

He said they had made numerous appeals to the authorities for the support.

He indicated that there was land available to aid the construction of a new school block for the area.

Nana Wiah Mbir, Krontihene of Ayaase Otwekrom, for his part, appealed to the government and assembly to construct a new school for the community.