Morocco: LFMTL - Large Scale Project Born of Exemplary Morocco-Us Partnership - Minister

Moroccan Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri speaking with the CEO of the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Alice Albright, during a visit to a government-run employment training center supported by MCC.
18 July 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Casablanca — The Training Institute in Transport and Logistics (French acronym IFMTL) of Nouaceur is a large-scale project born of an exemplary partnership between Morocco and the United States, said Monday in Casablanca, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Sekkouri.

Speaking during a field visit with the CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), Alice Albright, to assess the progress of the construction works of the IFMTL, the minister stressed the importance of this new project based on the Public Private Partnership (PPP).

"What we expect from this project, as a government, is that training of young people can lead to their integration," said Sekkouri.

In turn, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises (CGEM), Chakib Alj said that "this center is the result of the combined efforts of all the public and private stakeholders gathered here today."

"It reaffirms the historic economic partnership between Morocco and the United States. It also confirms the involvement of the private sector in the vocational training system, an essential and proven involvement," he added.

The IFMTL is supported by the "Charaka" Fund, Fund set up by the "Compact II" cooperation program concluded between Morocco and the United States, and whose implementation is entrusted to the Millennium Challenge Account-Morocco (MCA-Morocco).

