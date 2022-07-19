Liberia: NASSCORP Nominees Face Senate Committee

Monrovia — The Senate Committee on Social Security, Pension and Insurance has held confirmation proceedings for nominees of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP). They include; Mr. Dewitt VonBallmoos and Madam Carmerna C. Yeke.

The committee chaired by Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue of Grand Gedeh County and other committee members met Monday, July 18, 2022 and conducted the hearing in person with Nominee Carmena C. Yeke and Mr. Dewitt VonBallmoos via zoom.

The confirmation of the two nominees was been delayed over the Senate's decision to review the law giving institutions tenure jobs and a specific demand made by the plenary of the Senate for NASSCORP to provide a performance report.

For his part, the Director General-designate of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation has assured the relevant committee of the Liberian Senate that if confirmed, NASSCORP will continue to make major improvements for the benefit of the Liberian people.

Director General-designate also mentioned that the entity will continue its program of constructing more Housing units across the country so as to enable Liberians to have affordable and comfortable dwelling places.

Mr. VonBallmoos was re-nominated on April 6, 2022, by President George M. Weah as Directoral General and Madam Carmerna C. Yeke as Deputy Director General of NASSCORP respectively

Director General-designate VonBallmoos speaking via Zoom also revealed to the committee that the multi-million-dollar Medical Diagnostic Center in Paynesville will be upgraded to a full flesh hospital soon.

With respect to the pension scheme, DG VonBallmoos assured members of the committee that NASSCORP will play a critical role in helping the government achieve its pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development by improving the pension payment mechanisms and through increased investment in infrastructure among others.

He added that since taking over the Corporation in 2013, NASSCORP under his has transition from only distributing pension funds to venturing into infrastructure investments, especially the construction of an Administrative Headquarters in Sinkor, along with the establishment of major regional hub and housing units across the Country.

Senate wants performance report

The Liberian Senate voted in agreement that a performance audit of the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) will be a key requirement for the confirmation of President George Weah's two nominees for positions of Director-General and Deputy Director-General, respectively.

The Senate reached the decision after the nomination letters of the two nominees were read on the floor of the Senate. The Public Account Committee of the Legislature has been tasked to perform the responsibility in collaboration with the Senate Committee on Autonomous Agencies chaired by Senator Emmanuel Pennue.

Mr. Dewitt VonBallmoos and Carmerna C. Yeke were recently nominated as NASSCORP's Director-General and Deputy Director-General, respectively.

NAASSCORP's mandate is to provide financial security and sustain the quality of life of all workers by delivering convenient and exceptional service through innovative solutions in bridging income gaps and improving the quality of life for all beneficiaries.

NASSCORP could play a critical role in helping the government achieve its Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development through increased investment in infrastructure and improving pension payment mechanisms.

In 2018, NASSCORP was commissioned as a private investment. The facility was named after the grandfather of former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, during whose administration the project was completed. Jahmale's facility was constructed by the Liberian-owned Muson Group and comprises a three-story imaging and laboratory building with an adjoining four-story outpatient clinic and pharmacy building. The center is truly an all-inclusive medical complex to serve your diagnostic and outpatient specialty needs.

A year after the corporation dedicated its multi-million-dollar Medical Diagnostic Center in Paynesville, question marks continue to surround the corporation's emphasis on investment. For years, the Senate Committees on Judiciary and Autonomous Agencies have been delving into a US$1.4m allegedly invested into Cocopa Rubber Plantation Corporation by NASSCORP.

In 2017, Senator Sando Johnson (NPP, Bomi County) requested the body to invite Managing Director, Dewitt Von Ballmoos to provide a detailed explanation of the transaction carried out by NASSCORP. Senator Johnson in his communication stated that being aware that money within the custody of NASSCORP is collected from workers across the country with the intent of providing retirement and other social reimbursements to beneficiaries, it is significant to know the intent of the investment.