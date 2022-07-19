Liberia: NEKTAA Identifies With Liberia School for the Deaf

Bushrod Island — The New Kru Town Association in the Americas (NEKTAA) has donated footwear to 25 kids of the Liberia School for the Deaf situated in Virginia, Montserrado County.

NEKTAA is a non-profit organization of former residents of the Borough of New Kru Town living in the United States of America.

The footwear were presented on behalf of the organization by Madam Iren Sekele-Momo, who said it was the organization's own way of identifying with deaf kids during the rainy season.

She said even though the location of the school is not in New Kru Town but as people who care for every Liberian the decided to extend its hands to the less-privileged in society.

Sekele-Momo said the presentation is the beginning of benevolent activities the organization has engendered in helping less-privileged Liberians.

Delivering a speech, the organization's president Walea Kofa-Payne, Sekele -Momo said it was NEKTAA's way of identifying with the deaf community and promise to do more in time to come.

"Education is important and when the opportunity arises everyone should be prepared irrespective of his or her current condition. I encourage the kids to go to school. The journey is not easy, but try, you can. Don't be afraid to exercise your strength and courage, because you can and thanks to all the beautiful students here today," she said.

"Thanks to the striving students, we are one because education has no end. I'm still learning as we speak. To the teachers thank you for the dedication to impact knowledge on our little ones. To the administrators, the church, and Bishop, NEKTAA can't thank you all enough for the maintenance and upkeep of the program. NEKTAA holds You all in high esteem. The community has kept the dream and legacy of our late Bishop Dixon Sr. alive."

She said the organization continues to of the many needs, adding that the organization will try in its little way to help, assist, and or do meaningful things in New Kru Town.

"NEKTAA is announcing now that it will soon embark on a hand pump project for the community. These efforts are a start move, and we can do better when we support our organization, she added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the student, Joshua Sehkehporh, principal of the school, appreciated NEKTAA for identifying with them.

He said the kids' footwear have been damaged by the rain and the intervention by the organization was timely.

"I am very delighted to have you people here because you thought on the people who others have overlooked. I am happy you brought these things for us. We see it as good and pray that you will be blessed so that you can continue to remember us," he said.

The items were immediately presented to the kids who could not hide their joy.