Liberia: CDC Suspends Montserrado County District 9 Coordinator for Making Irresponsible Statements

Monrovia — The Montserrado Chapter of the CDC distances itself from a baseless, unfounded, and irresponsible statement recently uttered by District # 9 Coordinator Alphonso W. Wallace against the Party's National Chairman, and Chairman of the Montserrado Chapter.

Mr. Wallace, who has been a resident of Caldwell/District-15 for over a year, continue to insist he must be retained as Coordinator of District # 9 even though he's no longer a resident of that district.

Subsequently, the CDC Montserrado Chapter has with immediate effect suspended the district # 9 Coordinator in line with the CDC code of conduct, and has herewith forwarded him to the Grievance and Ethics Committee for investigation.

While he's being investigated, Mr. Wallace is advised to submit himself to the investigative process and refrain from actions or utterances that could lead to further punitive measures.

Meanwhile, Partisan Paul Kingsley, an official of the district, has been appointed as acting Coordinator, pending the outcome of the Grievances and Ethics Committee's recommendation.

At the same time, the Montserrado Chapter of the CDC reminds all leaders and partisans in Montserrado that the party remains focused on the re-election of its leader and Standard-Bearer, H.E. George M. Weah, who (we substantially believe) will be elected to a second term in a first-round Democratic victory in 2023.

Henceforth, the CDC Montserrado Chapter cautions all officials, coordinators and zonal heads to remain within the conformity of the rule of law as the party will allow no one to undermine its unity, stability and sense of collective purpose, especially during this crucial political dispensation.