Nigeria: Kaduna Now Dangerous Terrain for Christian Leaders - CAN

Following the discovery of the decomposing body of one of the Kaduna Catholic Priests abducted by bandits and the persistent killing of Priests in the State, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State chapter, has described the state as a dangerous terrain for Christian leaders.

The Kaduna CAN chairman, Rev. John Joseph Hayab, made the assertion while reacting to the killing of one of the abducted Kaduna priests, Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum, who until his death, was the CAN chairman in Jema'a local government area of the state, as well as coordinator of CAN in Southern Kaduna zone.

"Am short of words of how we are losing our Priests, Kaduna State is a dangerous place now and not safe for Christian leaders. It is so painful that we are burying our Priests almost on weekly basis, it is very unfortunate of where we found ourselves today in our country," he said.

He, however, said that they were consoled that Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas, who was kidnapped with the deceased, escaped from his abductors.

"We have hope that one day God will heal our state and our country in general," Hayab added.